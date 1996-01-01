Chet has 85 blocks. He is averaging 3.4 a game. The single season record is 117 (Brandon Clarke). Will Chet break the record?
Don't think so.
No more games @ home. And he got shorted there, IMO.
But we don't play nobody.
There is this thread that occasionally pops up here that lists various Zag records, and it habitually leaves this record out (or fails to mention when updated). (Single Season blocks) It is a shame that it does, and I have even hinted within that thread that it should.
Regardless, finally, Brandon Clarke will get his just due, even if done in a roundabout way. Clarke will get a bit of well-deserved, albeit brief notice for this remarkable personal achievement because no....Chet will not break it.
Perhaps it will finally dawn on some folks that Clarke was a phenomenal shot blocker, and he deserves mention for it in the "All time ZAG record" thread. Thanks, Chet, for bringing it some perspective and yes...I know, COVID shortened season. You would have come close. Very close.
I miss Mike Hart