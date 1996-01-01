-
Other Games: THUR - 02. 24. 22
Zags visit WMG and take on the Dons. Meanwhile, there are games before and after worth checking out.
Highlights:
Temple @ Memphis - 4:00 - ESPN2
MD @ Indiana - 4:00 - FS1
DePaul @ GTown - 5:00 - CBSSN
22 Ohio State @ 15 Illinois - 6:00 - FS1
Belmont @ 19 Murray State - 6:00 - ESPNU
12 UCLA @ Oregon - 6:30 - ESPN
23 St. Mary's @ USD - 7:00 - STADIUM
Santa Clara @ Pepperdine - 7:00 - WCCN
LMU @ BYU - 7:00 - CBSSN
Portland @ UOP - 7:00 - STADIUM / WCCN
2 Arizona @ Utah - 8:00 - FS1
16 USC @ Oregon State - 8:00 - ESPN2
