https://www.espn.in/mens-college-bas...handshake-line

My Answer: Ditto Mr. Izzo

Thoughts? I honestly cannot see any logical reason...so please help my uniformed mind.

NOTE: Can we please eliminate the COVID concern from this post? It certainly (can/could/does/maybe/whatever side you may fall on) be a potential reason. However, that is not the primarily concern of this recent conversation about removing the handshaking.