-
Other Games: TUE - 02. 22. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220222
4:00
17 Tenn @ Missouri - SEC
18 Arkansas @ Florida - ESPN2
Michigan State @ 25 Iowa - ESPN
Rhode Island @ St. Bona - CBSSN
5:00
8 Villanova @ 21 UConn - FS1
Oklahoma @ 9 Texas Tech - B12/ESPN+
6:00
Kansas St @ 5 Kansas - ESPN
24 Alabama @ Vandy - SECN
SDSU @ Boise State - CBSSN
UNLV @ UNR - 8:00 - CBSSN
Stay warm and be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules