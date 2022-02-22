Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220222

4:00

17 Tenn @ Missouri - SEC
18 Arkansas @ Florida - ESPN2
Michigan State @ 25 Iowa - ESPN
Rhode Island @ St. Bona - CBSSN

5:00

8 Villanova @ 21 UConn - FS1
Oklahoma @ 9 Texas Tech - B12/ESPN+

6:00

Kansas St @ 5 Kansas - ESPN
24 Alabama @ Vandy - SECN
SDSU @ Boise State - CBSSN

UNLV @ UNR - 8:00 - CBSSN

Stay warm and be careful out there.