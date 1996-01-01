-
Gonzaga Baseball: Zags Defeat Cal Bears
This afternoon, Gonzaga defeated California 9-8 in Mesa, AZ...
Gonzaga trailed Cal 6-3 entering the 9th inning...In their half of the 9th, the Zags scored 6 runs to take the lead on 4 hits including a 3 run home run by Jack Machtolf and 2 walks...
Zags' Brody Jessee was the winning pitcher after finishing with 3 innings of relief...
Stephen Lund led the Zags with 4 hits...
https://gozags.com/sports/baseball/s.../boxscore/8307
