Thread: GU vs San Francisco (WMG edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Our regular season champs head to the city by the bay and into the tight confines of War Memorial to face the Dons. USF comes in with 3 wins in their last 5... 1 tight loss to SMC and an inexplicable loss to Portland. They have a make-up game vs Pacific tonight so that may factor in to Thursday's game. USF stayed close for a good chunk of the last game vs the Zags save a rough scoring drought early in the second half. Do the Don's clean it up and pull of an upset over the Zags or do the Zags show why they are already the regular season champs.
What are you expecting to see on Thursday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!