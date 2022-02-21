Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Aaron Cook

    Default Aaron Cook

    Maybe should have stayed here?!

    Tom Crean Gets Caught On Zoom Criticizing Aaron Cook
    https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/21/t...all-criticism/
    Default

    I’m pretty happy to have Rasir here.
    Getting vaccinated isnt a political issue. Its a statistical issue of which the evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines are abundantly clear. Staying unvaccinated is denying reality around you.
    Default

    Im pretty happy to have Rasir here.
    So true.
