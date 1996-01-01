-
WCC Weekly Honors: Kuhse & Holmgren - 2/21/22
SAN MATEO, Calif. Leading Saint Mary's to big wins over San Francisco and BYU last week, Tommy Kuhse was named the WCC men's basketball Player of the Week. Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren picked up WCC men's basketball Freshman of the Week honors for the ninth time this season.
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK TOMMY KUHSE, GR., G SAINT MARYS
Tommy Kuhse led the Gaels to two home wins over San Francisco and BYU. Kuhse led SMC in scoring in both games, playing all 40 minutes in each. He posted 22 points against the Dons before a season-high 25 points against the Cougars. The graduate student shot 52.9 percent on the week from the field, and went 5-for-11 (45.5%) from three-point range. He also distributed 10 assists, including six against USF. He grabbed nine rebounds and had six steals to add to his stat sheet for the week. Part of his stellar performance came in the first half against BYU, scoring 20 points in the first 20 minutes. This is Kuhses first WCC weekly honor this season, and its the fifth time a Gael has won WCC Player of the Week, a different player each time.
Also Nominated: Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco; Alex Barcello, BYU; Moses Wood, Portland; PJ Pipes, Santa Clara; Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga; Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific
#WCCSPORTS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C GONZAGA
Holmgren earned his fifth Freshman of the Week award in the last six weeks after picking up back-to-back double-doubles in Gonzagas wins at Pepperdine and at home against Santa Clara last week. His efforts helped the top-ranked Bulldogs capture the WCC regular-season title. The freshman scored 18 points with 17 rebounds at Pepperdine before notching 10 points and 10 rebounds against the Broncos. Holmgren has been stellar defensively, as well, as his 87 blocks this season rank fourth in the country and second in program single-season history. This is Holmgrens ninth WCC Freshman of the Week award and his 10th WCC weekly honor after being named Player of the Week on Feb. 7.
Also Nominated: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine; Chika Nduka, Portland
