GU vs SC
Time to put the past in the past and make a statement with the last three conference games
Time to get the MO back and finish strong
if you are a leader, if you are a gamer
time to show it.
Coaches
if you want another chance at BYU in the tournament championship
. You better be willing to take on a coaching staff thats got your number
. Are you willing to take on that challenge?
Half the game is mental
Lets start out with a big win this afternoon!
Go Zags!!
