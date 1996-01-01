Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: It's Unanimous - AP Poll 02. 21. 22

  Today, 09:10 AM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default It's Unanimous - AP Poll 02. 21. 22

    LINK: https://apnews.com/article/sports-ba...1bdd8258ebddea

    Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.

    Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

    Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 WCC) has followed up last year’s run to the national championship game with another dominating regular season. The Zags haven’t lost since Dec. 4 and their lopsided wins over Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week clinched a 10th straight WCC regular-season title.

    Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points, one of the most dominant conference seasons in the past 25 years, according to KenPom.com. The Zags are on pace to match the 2019 team for largest margin of victory in conference games. They have four of the top five spots on that list in the last 25 years, joined by the 1999 Duke team.
    IN AND OUT

    No. 23 Saint Mary’s returned to the poll after a one-week absence following wins over San Francisco and BYU. No. 25 Iowa is ranked for the first time this season following its win over Ohio State.

    Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 19 with losses to Penn State and Illinois. The Spartans, ranked in the top 10 earlier this season, have lost four of five.

    Wyoming’s first stint in the AP Top 25 since 2015 didn’t last long. The Cowboys fell out from No. 22 after splitting against New Mexico and Air Force last week.
    Full AP Poll here: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/hometownsource/poll


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 09:14 AM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default

    Via ESPN Researcher Jared Berson: ( @JaredBerson)

    No. 1 Gonzaga (Mark Few)
    No. 2 Arizona (Tommy Lloyd)

    It’s the 3rd time since 2000 that a coach and his former assistant occupy the top-2 spots in the AP poll.

    2006: Ben Howland (UCLA) & Jamie Dixon (Pitt)

    2001: Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) & Quin Snyder (Mizzou)
  Today, 09:25 AM
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Via ESPN Researcher Jared Berson: ( @JaredBerson)

    No. 1 Gonzaga (Mark Few)
    No. 2 Arizona (Tommy Lloyd)

    Its the 3rd time since 2000 that a coach and his former assistant occupy the top-2 spots in the AP poll.

    2006: Ben Howland (UCLA) & Jamie Dixon (Pitt)

    2001: Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) & Quin Snyder (Mizzou)
    Wow. Jaimie Dixon ended up with a steady paycheck in CBB purgatory and Quin Snyder ended up the coach of the Utah Jazz. I wonder what that trendline means for Lloyd.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 09:40 AM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Wow. Jaimie Dixon ended up with a steady paycheck in CBB purgatory and Quin Snyder ended up the coach of the Utah Jazz. I wonder what that trendline means for Lloyd.
    Odd comment about Dixon. He left Pittsburg to coach at his alma mater. That means something to most of us. Plus TCU > Pitt right now.
    Birds arent real.
  Today, 09:42 AM
    bdmiller7
    Default

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oR3PIc...ature=youtu.be

    Good video breaking down Arizona’s offense. Brings it back to GU several times.
  Today, 09:47 AM
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Odd comment about Dixon. He left Pittsburg to coach at his alma mater. That means something to most of us. Plus TCU > Pitt right now.
    I wasn't disparaging the TCU brand. I am saying Dixon hasn't really done much since he left Pitt.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:23 AM
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    I wasn't disparaging the TCU brand. I am saying Dixon hasn't really done much since he left Pitt.
    Didn’t Dixon turn down the UCLA job to stay at TCU too. Cronin was like the 5th (but probably the best) choice.
