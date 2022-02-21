-
Other Games: MON - 02. 21. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220221
Today's TV / Streaming : https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YhOklpPMLjA
4:00
Indiana @ #18 Ohio St - FS1
FSU @ BC - ACCN
Louisville @ UNC - ESPN
Penn St @ MD - ESPN2
6:00
#7 Baylor @ Oklahoma State - ESPN
Arizona State @ #13 UCLA - FS1
San Francisco @ UOP - WCCN
Woke up to 5 inches of snow this morning. I do not miss having to commute in this kind of weather.
Have a good Monday. Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules