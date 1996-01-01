Thread: Dom

I trust Few, bottom line, but will be shocked if Dom plays this season and more shocked if Few tweaks the rotation starting w WCC tourney or, especially, NCAA tourney. Hopefully Harris and fam are 100% on board with whatever Few decides. Putting out social media teasers about playing this season (if Dom is doing that) is no bueno from team chemistry point of view imo. Just keep working your a** off Dom and trust Few.
Would be shocked if he plays. Just not realistic that we’re gonna switch up our rotation going into the NCAA Tournament.
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags