Thread: Dom

Total wildcard if he plays. We last saw him as a freshman in very limited minutes. The difference between a frosh and a soph can be huge but we dont know about his conditioning either.



He has attempted a total of just 23 3PFGs making 9 of them for a solid 39% average but that sample size is not significant. The birthday video of him raining 3s in practice was very promising though.



Who would he take minutes from if they bring him back this year? Hickman most likely. How does that affect chemistry gained over the first 20+ games this season?



Barring injury to another player, would staff burn his year for maybe 30 minutes of action?



Better question is what will his role be next season? Assuming Nembhard moves on, its likely fighting Hickman for starting PG minutes or Sallis for time at the 2 spot.



ZZ