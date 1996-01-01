Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Dom

    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Dom

    Hes been practicing with the team, keeps giving hints on social media of a return, and wore his jersey last night.

    What are our thoughts? Will he use his year this year with just a couple months left and add depth to the lineup, or heal up for next year. With the Covid year last year, he could still play this year and have three years remaining if he wants.

    Could a healthy dom step in and contribute this season? I was encouraged by his energy, defense and slashing ability and it did appear he had been bulking Up and adding muscle. Could be a spark off the bench come tourney time if Rasir or Nolan dont have it going..

    Thoughts?
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    If he is healthy and cleared to play contact basketball his 5-10 minutes could be a difference in a key game IMO. His shooting is exceptional, defense is above average so when you compare him to Sallis you get a better outside threat, not as good slasher and almost on par on ball defender……….so coming in against a zone could mean win or loss


    He wont be around for 3 more years anyway IMO
    zagfan08
    Default

    Would be shocked if he plays. Just not realistic that we’re gonna switch up our rotation going into the NCAA Tournament.
    IowaSERE
    Default

    All hands on deck this year. National Championship has to be the goal. I always wonder what might have happened if Snacks had played in the last national championship game.
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08
    Would be shocked if he plays. Just not realistic that we’re gonna switch up our rotation going into the NCAA Tournament.
    I trust Few, bottom line, but will be shocked if Dom plays this season and more shocked if Few tweaks the rotation starting w WCC tourney or, especially, NCAA tourney. Hopefully Harris and fam are 100% on board with whatever Few decides. Putting out social media teasers about playing this season (if Dom is doing that) is no bueno from team chemistry point of view imo. Just keep working your a** off Dom and trust Few.
    zagzilla
    Default

    Total wildcard if he plays. We last saw him as a freshman in very limited minutes. The difference between a frosh and a soph can be huge but we dont know about his conditioning either.

    He has attempted a total of just 23 3PFGs making 9 of them for a solid 39% average but that sample size is not significant. The birthday video of him raining 3s in practice was very promising though.

    Who would he take minutes from if they bring him back this year? Hickman most likely. How does that affect chemistry gained over the first 20+ games this season?

    Barring injury to another player, would staff burn his year for maybe 30 minutes of action?

    Better question is what will his role be next season? Assuming Nembhard moves on, its likely fighting Hickman for starting PG minutes or Sallis for time at the 2 spot.

    ZZ
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    Total wildcard if he plays. We last saw him as a freshman in very limited minutes. The difference between a frosh and a soph can be huge but we dont know about his conditioning either.

    He has attempted a total of just 23 3PFGs making 9 of them for a solid 39% average but that sample size is not significant. The birthday video of him raining 3s in practice was very promising though.

    Who would he take minutes from if they bring him back this year? Hickman most likely. How does that affect chemistry gained over the first 20+ games this season?

    Barring injury to another player, would staff burn his year for maybe 30 minutes of action?

    Better question is what will his role be next season? Assuming Nembhard moves on, its likely fighting Hickman for starting PG minutes or Sallis for time at the 2 spot.

    ZZ
    I think he is an off guard type of player, secondary point guard role. Assuming Strawther is gone I could see Hickman, Harris and Sallis starting
    zagfan08
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic
    I think he is an off guard type of player, secondary point guard role. Assuming Strawther is gone I could see Hickman, Harris and Sallis starting
    Assuming Strawther is gone…? Pretty low likelihood of that I think, despite wings being so valuable in the league.
    zagzilla
    Default

    Not seeing Strawther on any NBA mocks. Last one I saw had a bunch of internationals and G League Ignites which crowds out second tier NCAA players like Juju.

    Maybe if he blows up in the postseason but I hope and expect he is back for his junior season.

    ZZ
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Definitely dont be surprised if Julian leaves..... could be another ZN deal, but hopefully he can show out in workouts.

    Are we certain Rasir wont come back though?
