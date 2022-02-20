-
Other Games: SUN - 02. 20. 22
Full Div I Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220220
TV & Streaming Schedule: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YhJiEpPMKZw
Highlights
10:00
#8 Providence @ Butler - FS1
#14 Houston @ Wichita State - ESPN
Michigan @ #15 Wisconsin - CBS
DAYTONA 500 - 11:30 - FOX
Noon
Memphis @ SMU - ESPN
Marquette @ Creighton - FS1
Rutgers @ #5 Purdue - 2:30 - FS1
WSU @ #17 USC - 4:30 - FS1
NBA All-Star Game - 5:00 - TNT/TBS
Enjoy your Sunday. Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules