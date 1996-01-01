Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 1 seed out West.

  Today, 09:25 PM #1
    bdmiller7
    1 seed out West.

    There has been a bunch of talk about who gets the 1 seed in the West, Gonzaga or Arizona. Does it really matter to Arizona if they are the 1 seed in the West? They will be in San Diego no matter what region they’re in for the first two rounds, just like GU will be in Portland. After that the 16/8 in the West is in San Francisco and the South is in San Antonio. Tucson to San Francisco is 866 miles and Tucson to San Antonio is 868 miles.
  Today, 09:30 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    It is my understanding that the overall #1 seed can pick which arena that they which to start out in. Zags obviously should choose the Moda Center. Our fans would over-run that place. Yes, the 'Cats won a closey tonight, but they are projected to be a #1 in another region.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
  Today, 09:37 PM #3
    GonzaGAW
    - if it came down to arizona and gonzaga as #1 and #2, arizona might take the west for no other reason than to send gonzaga further away from their fan base. i mean if all things are even otherwise for arizona, why not?
  Today, 09:37 PM #4
    bdmiller7
    That’s what I’m saying. For Arizona, being the 1 seed in the South is just as good as being the 1 in the West.
