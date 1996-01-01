Thread: 1 seed out West.

Originally Posted by bdmiller7 Originally Posted by

There has been a bunch of talk about who gets the 1 seed in the West, Gonzaga or Arizona. Does it really matter to Arizona if they are the 1 seed in the West? They will be in San Diego no matter what region they’re in for the first two rounds, just like GU will be in Portland. After that the 16/8 in the West is in San Francisco and the South is in San Antonio. Tucson to San Francisco is 866 miles and Tucson to San Antonio is 868 miles.