Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara: Post Game thought and analysis

Gonzaga 81
Santa Clara 69
It was a better game than the final score. Pretty much like the game Thursday vs Pepperdine. The Zags pulled away at the end and were up by by 18 with 2 minutes left in the game and Santa Clara outscored our subs 6-0 in those last 2 minutes. Speaking of our subs off the bench, again I thought the subs played poorly. Hickman was scoreless, Sallis was scoreless and Watson 3. So that's 3 points off the bench. Just as he was against Pepperdine, he led the Zags with 23, and he had a good number of 3 point plays while attacking the basket. Nembhard had another great game too, scoring 21 points and made 5-9 from behind the three-point line. He also had 8 assists. Bolton had 18 with another very good outing, as he hit 3-7 from behind the arc. Those three's were all pretty great shots. So again. Finally, Holmgren finished with just ten, which put 4 Zags in double figures again. Strawthere finished with just 6 but both baskets were three pointers.
Gonzaga shot only 41% for the game, which i'm sure is a season low. Most of this was due to poor 3 point shooting, as the Zags only made 12-35. However, I will say that our guards (Nembhard, Bolton and Strawther) shot well as the canned 10-21 threes which I feel is very good. So when you analyze the poor 3 point shooting you must take a look at who was shooting so poorly and you will see it was from the bench who shot 0-7 from behind the arc, and Holmgren 1-5. I felt Holmgren had a real off game only making one of five tries from behind the arc. He finished with ten points and 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots; so he did continue to shine on defense. I was unable to watch the game on TV so it's kind of hard to say how big of a difference he made on the defensive end, but the stats indicate that his defense was good once again.
I have believed all year that Santa Clara was a very good team, and they gave the Zags a very good game. I wish I could have seen it. They seemed to have a very good second half just the way Pepperdine did Thursday. And once again I will say that we were up by 18 with two minutes to go when Few put in the subs. And tonight they did not do well. So yes Santa Clara only lost by 12 but they could just as easily lost by 20 because the Zags were making a big run on them when Few pulled them. So I'm pleased, and will see a rerun on the game at 10 pm on Root. So I'll maybe write more tomorrow morning.
Go Zags !!!