Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Santa Clara/Senior Night

It was an off shooting night for the underclassmen, but the veterans came to play. The top three scorers were two seniors and a junior.
Was this Timme’s last game in Spokane? If so, he went out with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block.
How about Nembhard? 21 points on 5-9 shooting from outside with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
Bolton put up 18 including some tough shots in traffic.
Holmgren had an off scoring night, but still contributed a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
