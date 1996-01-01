View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Senior Night

  • Bolton

    1 2.94%

  • Nembhard

    19 55.88%

  • Holmgren

    0 0%

  • Timme

    14 41.18%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Santa Clara/Senior Night

  Today, 08:12 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Santa Clara/Senior Night

    It was an off shooting night for the underclassmen, but the veterans came to play. The top three scorers were two seniors and a junior.

    Was this Timme’s last game in Spokane? If so, he went out with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block.

    How about Nembhard? 21 points on 5-9 shooting from outside with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

    Bolton put up 18 including some tough shots in traffic.

    Holmgren had an off scoring night, but still contributed a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371157
    No team in the country has a better winning percentage against power conference teams since 2017 than Gonzaga... the Zags are playing above average teams in the best leagues in the country and winning 78% of the time.

    -Ken Pomeroy-

    https://www.ksl.com/article/50342950...in-perspective
  Today, 08:14 PM #2
    Default

    Timme. Andrew a close second.
  Today, 08:15 PM #3
    willandi
    Default

    Nembhard
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 08:15 PM #4
    OZZY
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Nembhard
    +1
