Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Is there a link to any place where I can watch the game on line? If not how about

  1. Today, 05:27 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,833

    Default Is there a link to any place where I can watch the game on line? If not how about

    Hey Does anyone have a link for the broadcast of the game on the internet tonight. And if not for live video broadcast how about a link to the radio station with Morrison ect
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:41 PM #2
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    ZagNation is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    480

    Default

    https://wccsports.com/sports/mbball
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:48 PM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,548

    Default

    Game won't be on the usual RSN's because of other priorities. Still has the out of market thingy on the WCC website. I will be forced to watch the first five minutes or so on my laptop, seeing as how I may not get the official WCC stream in the clear, even though my RSN's are not picking up the KAYU feed (they are showing NHL hockey). One way or another, I have to stream tonight's game, either on Watch Stadium or through Reddit. I am not sober enough to mess with my VPN's.

    EDIT: update, no geo-blocking in the LA and I assume SD areas, I have a live shot of the Kennel now.

    EDIT2: I've never seen Watch Stadium go hot this early, not complaining, the students are bouncing, time for another drink.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules