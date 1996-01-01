Gonzaga baseball, picked to finish first in WCC, to rely on defense in 2022

Centerfielder Guthrie Morrison graduated.The Zags lost three fifth-year seniors in the infield, shortstop Ernie Yake, third baseman Brett Harris and first baseman Andrew Orzel.Former two-way playeris making the switch to full-time pitcher this season after splitting time at first base in 2021. He knows the rigors of playing defense on a program that emphasizes perfection.With Hughes dropping his infield role, he had more time this offseason to focus on his off-speed offerings, adding a changeup and curveball to is arsenal.Hughes believes this might be the best staff to ever put on a Bulldog uniform, and that mindset to keep getting deeper and better pitching is and has always been by design.Machtolf is the reigning West Coast Conference coach of the year and his entering his 19th season. His career record is 521-416-2. The shortened 2020 season aside, the Bulldogs have won 30 games for five-straight seasons and the eighth time in 10 tries.The Bulldogs expect to win and be in a lot of games with the premium talent they have littered across their roster.All three starters are righties, but Kempner doesnt see that as an issue. He says all three throw different pitches with different arm slots, which will help keep hitter guessing. Kempner also deploys a sidewinder type pitching motion that hides the ball from opposing hitters.Hughes and Kempner were named to the Prospects Live preseason All-American list. Collegiate Baseball News projects Hughes to win the WCC Pitcher of the Year award.Hughes was also added to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watchlist, one of 55 players to be named to the list for best amateur (high school and college) player in the country. Since 2008, the only other Zag to make the list was Marco Gonzales in 2013.On Wednesday, the Zags were picked to finish first in the WCC by 9 out of the 10 coaches (Machtolf cant vote for GU).After peaking at No. 19 in Collegiate Baseballs rankings in May , the Bulldogs ranked No. 35 in its preseason poll.The Zags begin play at 5 p.m. on Friday against the University of New Mexico in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. Hughes will be on the mound.This is the sixth season in a row the Bulldogs opening day is in Surprise.All four games will be live streamed on FloSports, but a subscription will be needed.GUs home opener is March 22 against Oregon and the Bulldogs open conference play in Provo against BYU on March 24.The schedule features eight games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams and the WCC Tournament returns after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.