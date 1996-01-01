Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Bracket Reveal Discussion

    Default Bracket Reveal Discussion

    West
    1 Gonzaga (#1 overall)
    2 Duke
    3 Illinois
    4 Texas

    Midwest
    1 Auburn (#2 overall)
    2 Purdue
    3 Texas Tech
    4 UCLA

    South
    1 Arizona (#3 overall)
    2 Baylor
    3 Tennessee
    4 Providence

    East
    1 Kansas (#4 overall)
    2 Kentucky
    3 Villanova
    4 Wisconsin


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    Jerry Palm needs to comb his hair, he looks out of sorts wearing a suit...lol
    Default

    Looking for a couple of WCC schools in the last two brackets.
    Default

    USF and BYU in the south
    Default

    SMC in the East, against Michigan.

    SMC - 6 seed
    USF - 8 seed
    BYU - 10 seed (or was it 9)
    Default

    The problem is that we cant have Duke in our region. Its his swan song season; there is now way theyd let that story end before the final four. We are good but not good enough to win 5 on 8.

    Id actually prefer Arizona for a host of reasons.
    Default

    - how can you not love gonzaga's bracket?
    - we miss baylor and kentucky and the committee gives us the lowest ranked 2,3 and 4 seeds in the field.

    - but the likelihood of these brackets holding firm is slim. even the seeds could hold and they might send kentucky out west and leave duke and coach k out east.
    - no room for slip ups men, beat santa clara, beat usf, beat st mary's, then rinse and repeat in vegas.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    SMC in the East, against Michigan.

    SMC - 6 seed
    USF - 8 seed
    BYU - 10 seed (or was it 9)
    - i'll believe wcc places 4 teams in the field when i see it on selection sunday, and then only after i pinch myself 4 times.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 229SintoZag View Post
    The problem is that we cant have Duke in our region. Its his swan song season; there is now way theyd let that story end before the final four. We are good but not good enough to win 5 on 8.

    Id actually prefer Arizona for a host of reasons.
    Agree Sinto, with regard to Dook. Do NOT want Dook in our region under any circumstances, but especially this year. Have mixed feelings vis-a-vis UA, as I definitely don't want Tommy getting a Natty before Coach Few. Want them both to get more than one, but Coach Few first, please..........

    Go ZAGS
    Default

    Give us Baylor. We owe them one. Highly motivated.

    ZZ
    Default

    I’d definitely prefer not to be the overall 1 seed and have a 2 seed who has already beaten us. I think we are better but give me Purdue.
    Default

    Curious to see how Baylor does moving forward without Tchatchoua. Leaves them a bit thin up front and he’s their leading rebounder.
