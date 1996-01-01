Thread: Bracket Reveal Discussion

West
1 Gonzaga (#1 overall)
2 Duke
3 Illinois
4 Texas
Midwest
1 Auburn (#2 overall)
2 Purdue
3 Texas Tech
4 UCLA
South
1 Arizona (#3 overall)
2 Baylor
3 Tennessee
4 Providence
East
1 Kansas (#4 overall)
2 Kentucky
3 Villanova
4 Wisconsin
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
Jerry Palm needs to comb his hair, he looks out of sorts wearing a suit...lol
Looking for a couple of WCC schools in the last two brackets.
USF and BYU in the south
SMC in the East, against Michigan.
SMC - 6 seed
USF - 8 seed
BYU - 10 seed (or was it 9)
The problem is that we cant have Duke in our region. Its his swan song season; there is now way theyd let that story end before the final four. We are good but not good enough to win 5 on 8.
Id actually prefer Arizona for a host of reasons.
- how can you not love gonzaga's bracket?
- we miss baylor and kentucky and the committee gives us the lowest ranked 2,3 and 4 seeds in the field.
- but the likelihood of these brackets holding firm is slim. even the seeds could hold and they might send kentucky out west and leave duke and coach k out east.
- no room for slip ups men, beat santa clara, beat usf, beat st mary's, then rinse and repeat in vegas.
Go ZAGS
Give us Baylor. We owe them one. Highly motivated.
ZZ
I’d definitely prefer not to be the overall 1 seed and have a 2 seed who has already beaten us. I think we are better but give me Purdue.
Curious to see how Baylor does moving forward without Tchatchoua. Leaves them a bit thin up front and he’s their leading rebounder.