Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Going to assume the LMU game won't be rescheduled. It's their home game, you would think they would want the revenue from a sold out Gersten, even though the Lions have no hope of any postseason once they are finished at Vegas.
The Zags just have three games left this season: tonight vs Santa Clara, and then next week on the road against San Francisco and St Mary's.
Tears will be shed tonight, Chet's last home game, but hopefully some other players will be sticking around.
I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.