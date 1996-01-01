Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

    Reborn
    It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. I'm smiling. So get your best Zag gear on for a really good game tonight. Tonight at 6 pm it's our Zags playing Santa Clara in K2. This is our last Home Game this season; so it's also Senior Night, the night we honor our seniors. So let's get ready for a really good and fun night. It's been another GREAT season with so many really good memories of a GREAT team. Unfortunately, after the season we'll be saying goodbye to more players than our seniors.

    The Zags just have three games left this season: tonight vs Santa Clara, and then next week on the road against San Francisco and St Mary's. I personally like how the season will be ending with the three toughest teams left to play, and the two toughest will be played on the road. These games, plus the games in the Conference Tournament the following week, should prepare our boys for the NCAA Tournament. Gosh the season has just flown bye.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Spink
    Default

    Does Matthew Taco Lang get the start? I guess Julian would slide out of the starting 5.
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Going to assume the LMU game won't be rescheduled. It's their home game, you would think they would want the revenue from a sold out Gersten, even though the Lions have no hope of any postseason once they are finished at Vegas.

    Tears will be shed tonight, Chet's last home game, but hopefully some other players will be sticking around.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
