Game Thread: Santa Clara 02.19.2022
Starting this a little early since Ill be skiing at Mt Bachelor for the day.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: Fox 28 and Root Sports
Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=474765
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377744
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
