Will the Senior Night Introductions Be Broadcasted?
It appears that Fox will be broadcasting the Santa Clara/GU game on Saturday, at least locally. NBC has the Olympics and there's something else on SWX.
Has anyone heard whether the actual Senior Night introductions will be made available live or later to view? Love to see Suggs and Tillie, and rumors of Rui and Kispert if they are able to make it.
Thanks.
