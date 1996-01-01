Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: 247's #5 for 2023 Marquis Cook will take official visit to GU this weekend

  Today, 10:32 AM
    scrooner
    Default 247's #5 for 2023 Marquis Cook will take official visit to GU this weekend

    https://twitter.com/marquiscookk/sta...35720908410886
  Today, 10:36 AM
    zagfan08
    Default

    He’s really good!
  Today, 10:50 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Tough group to beat out, but glad to see we're in the mix. He went to Jefferson in Portland like Silas Melson, but transferred to Compass Prep in AZ. I think the only player we've gotten from AZ was Ira Brown, from Phoenix College.

  Today, 10:51 AM
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Isn't it senior night on Saturday? I have read that Killie, Rui, and Kispert will be in town. The atmosphere should be great.
  Today, 10:54 AM
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    rui looks so manly now, in that vid
  Today, 10:59 AM
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    He looks very good. Hope he sees GU as the spot to both further his career and enjoy the year(s) in the process.
  Today, 11:15 AM
    zagmantis2001
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Tough group to beat out, but glad to see we're in the mix. He went to Jefferson in Portland like Silas Melson, but transferred to Compass Prep in AZ. I think the only player we've gotten from AZ was Ira Brown, from Phoenix College.

    Jimmy Tricco was from Phoenix I think.
  Today, 11:21 AM
    Spink
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Isn't it senior night on Saturday? I have read that Killie, Rui, and Kispert will be in town. The atmosphere should be great.
    It is senior night. Suggs, Kispert, Tillie will be there. Where did you see about Rui?
  Today, 11:24 AM
    scrooner
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagmantis2001 View Post
    Jimmy Tricco was from Phoenix I think.
    Yep. https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...-tricco-1.html

    247 lets you filter the whole list of commits by state, but they only go back to 2003, and Tricco was class of 1999.


    Incidentally, the class of 2003 was pretty poor, LOL. #244 and #392? What were we thinking???

    https://247sports.com/college/gonzag...tball/Commits/
