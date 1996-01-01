Thread: 247's #5 for 2023 Marquis Cook will take official visit to GU this weekend

He’s really good!
Tough group to beat out, but glad to see we're in the mix. He went to Jefferson in Portland like Silas Melson, but transferred to Compass Prep in AZ. I think the only player we've gotten from AZ was Ira Brown, from Phoenix College.
Isn't it senior night on Saturday? I have read that Killie, Rui, and Kispert will be in town. The atmosphere should be great.
rui looks so manly now, in that vid
He looks very good. Hope he sees GU as the spot to both further his career and enjoy the year(s) in the process.
247 lets you filter the whole list of commits by state, but they only go back to 2003, and Tricco was class of 1999.
Incidentally, the class of 2003 was pretty poor, LOL. #244 and #392? What were we thinking???
