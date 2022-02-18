-
Other Games: FRI - 02. 18. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220218
TV & Streaming Schedule: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.Yg_JGpPMJqs
No ranked teams in action today.
Butler @ St. John's - 2:00 - CBSSN
Richmond @ VCU - 4:00 - ESPN2
Ohio @ Kent State - 4:00 - CBSSN
Missouri @ Miss'pi State - 4:00 - SECN
Maryland @ Nebraska - 6:00 - BTN
Enjoy the long weekend. Be careful out there.
