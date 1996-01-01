Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. PT) on CBS will be the sixth time the NCAA has previewed the bracket for March Madness, though only the fifth that will be followed by an actual tournament. It will not show an entire bracket; instead it will unveil the 16 teams that would be seeded No. 1 through No. 4 in each of the four regions if all teams schedules were completed that day.This exercise essentially comes a week later than in past seasons, the reason being the expansion of the NFL season. The NCAA (and, most surely, CBS) did not want this exercise to be buried by pre-Super Bowl hype. So now it comes only three weeks in advance of Selection Sunday rather than a full month. Which means things might change even less with the release of the official bracket this season than in past years.