Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: HALLELUJAH!!!

  1. Today, 04:45 PM #1
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,308

    Default HALLELUJAH!!!

    My computer crashed just a couple of days after WooHoo did & I have been offline since 12-9.

    Between ordering a new one & getting back on site (amid numerous technical ordeals) it looks like I'm back. Talk about frustrating!!

    (I've been able to read but not post).

    A BIG thank you to kitz for finally getting me on here. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLLLLL!!

    1st assist goes to my OLD friend bigblahla who worked as a go between.

    2nd assist goes to my forum friend GoZags who got blah pointed in the right direction for me.

    Just in time for March Madness!!

    P.S.

    (I've got a lot of work to do post padding on the FOO to improve my seeding situation).
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:48 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,368

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    My computer crashed just a couple of days after WooHoo did & I have been offline since 12-9.

    Between ordering a new one & getting back on site (amid numerous technical ordeals) it looks like I'm back. Talk about frustrating!!

    (I've been able to read but not post).

    A BIG thank you to kitz for finally getting me on here. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLLLLL!!

    1st assist goes to my OLD friend bigblahla who worked as a go between.

    2nd assist goes to my forum friend GoZags who got blah pointed in the right direction for me.

    Just in time for March Madness!!

    P.S.

    (I've got a lot of work to do post padding on the FOO to improve my seeding situation).
    Who are you again?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:57 PM #3
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,308

    Default

    The good looking one!
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:34 PM #4
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    bigblahla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    PNWest
    Posts
    3,607

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    The good looking one!
    Nah, that's your brother.... put your glasses back on...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules