Bilastrator speaks out about officiating-plus his 1-68 rankings
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ngs-version-20
I always read the Bilas Index about this time of year but in this edition he speaks out about how officials are not enforcing the rules of the game by calling fouls particularly in major conferences. The result of not calling fouls is, in his view, less freedom of movement that keeps less skilled teams in games to the detriment of better ones. Excerpts below...
"Turn on any major conference game, and you will see arm bars on ball handlers not in the post, handchecking, bumping and chucking of cutters, illegally riding cutters and screeners off of their paths, and overt physicality in the post area, including a lack of enforcement of verticality on shooters. Whatever you see on the floor in major conferences this season is not basketball and would not be allowed in the NBA or FIBA."
"...The players are incredibly athletic and skilled. But the officiating sucks. Coaches are teaching players to foul because they know the officials will not call it, and those coaches would be rank idiots if they did not adjust by teaching players to "defend" according to how the games are called. But they are not teaching defense, they are teaching fouling because the officials will not call clear fouls."
"Not every defender is capable of guarding a good offensive player one-on-one. If the defender gets beat, bring help and rotate. Bring a trap or double-team. But the defender cannot put an arm bar on the offensive player or illegally impede that player. That is what we allow now."
Here at GUB, we complain about how WCC officials seem to call so many fouls in conference play that when our schools get to the NCAA tournament, they are unprepared for the kind of handsy, grabbing that goes on and struggle to adjust in a one and done format (see TTU 2019). Is that really the problem or is it the major conference crews not calling fouls properly? As one of the best offensive teams, letting less skilled teams defend by fouling hurts Gonzaga more than most.
Thoughts?
Oh and he has GU as his #1 team :-)
ZZ
