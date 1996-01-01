Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Zags tv for sat

  1. Today, 01:03 PM #1
    mihalevich
    mihalevich is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    40

    Default Zags tv for sat

    Anybody know if Santa Clara game will be on espn/espn2? Right now it doesnt show it but no one is playing at that time on espn2. Thx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:04 PM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,857

    Default

    WCC/Stadium streaming only I believe (out of market)

    https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=474765
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:09 PM #3
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    741

    Default

    Not sure what it means for anyone outside of CA, but the game will be televised on NBC Bay Area.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:58 PM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,536

    Default

    Game will be on ROOT Sports and FOX-28 in Spokane. KHQ (our usual local channel) is an NBC affiliate, and will be showing the Olympics, I would imagine. The WCC stream is set to be geo-blocked, but only in certain areas. My educated guess is that if the game is NOT on your local cable sports channel, the stream will be in the clear.

    Don't know who is calling it yet, but won't be surprised if it's not Heister and Dickau, as they work for KHQ and not KAYU. This is our last local TV game of the season; everything else is on ESPN or CBS / Turner.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules