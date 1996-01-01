-
GU WBB vs SMC WBB
Just a reminder that todays color for the game is PINK
. Lets show our support
Heading down the final stretch of the season
.with a home then away and three final home games.
Concessions will be open the final three games
need to support their causes.
GU WBB is at 20 wins
. Lets see if they can make it 25 going into the conference tournament.
Go Zags!!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules