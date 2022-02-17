Thread: Other Games: THUR - 02. 17. 22

-
Other Games: THUR - 02. 17. 22
Div I Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220217
WCC
7:00
USF @ St. Mary's - NBC Sports BA+ / WCCN
San Diego @ Portland - Stadium / WCCN
Santa Clara @ LMU - WCCN
Top 25 / Others
4:00
Austin Peay @ #21 Murray St - ESPNU
Wichita St @ Cincinnati - ESPN2
Michigan @ Iowa - ESPN
Oregon State @ #3 Arizona - 4:30 - PAC12
6:00
UCF @ #14 Houston - ESPN2
CO State @ New Mexico - FS1
Oregon @ Arizona State - ESPN
Creighton @ DePaul - 7:00 - CBSSN
WSU @ #13 UCLA - 8:00 - FS1
Utah @ Stanford - 8:00 - ESPNU
Washington @ #17 USC - 8:30 - PAC12
Almost everybody's workin' for the weekend. . .Be careful out there.
- gonna pull for usf over st mary's, they need this game very badly if they want to make the tournament.
