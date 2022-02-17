Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: THUR - 02. 17. 22

    Default Other Games: THUR - 02. 17. 22

    Div I Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220217

    WCC

    7:00

    USF @ St. Mary's - NBC Sports BA+ / WCCN
    San Diego @ Portland - Stadium / WCCN
    Santa Clara @ LMU - WCCN

    Top 25 / Others

    4:00
    Austin Peay @ #21 Murray St - ESPNU
    Wichita St @ Cincinnati - ESPN2
    Michigan @ Iowa - ESPN

    Oregon State @ #3 Arizona - 4:30 - PAC12

    6:00
    UCF @ #14 Houston - ESPN2
    CO State @ New Mexico - FS1
    Oregon @ Arizona State - ESPN

    Creighton @ DePaul - 7:00 - CBSSN
    WSU @ #13 UCLA - 8:00 - FS1
    Utah @ Stanford - 8:00 - ESPNU
    Washington @ #17 USC - 8:30 - PAC12

    Almost everybody's workin' for the weekend. . .Be careful out there.
    Default

    - gonna pull for usf over st mary's, they need this game very badly if they want to make the tournament.
