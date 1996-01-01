Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thought and analysis

  Today, 10:16 PM
    Reborn
    Gonzaga 86
    Pepperdine 66

    I just lost the article I spent about 29 minutes writing so if someone else would write it I would appreciate it. I hate it when I hit the wrong key and it erases everything I wrote. I did enjoy the game, and thought Pepperdine played a great game for them, and put up a really good fight the second half. Cudos to them. And Romar. And credit the Zags for fighting back after Pepperdine cut the lead to 8 points in the second half. Few woke the boys up and must have gotten their attention during the time out because the Zags came out fighting after that. I loved Holmgrens play and his fight. He is A TRUE warrior. So please can someone take over. Thanks. I'll write more later after I rest my hands and fingers.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:31 PM
    SorenTodd45
    Waves played tough, but they got some calls that only the home team gets. Didn't matter at the end, as we came through in the clutch. ESPN guys were totally clueless, I was disparaging them (and swearing too) but somehow my TV screen wasn't in Malibu. Flemming is not the same without Farnham.

    Was I worried when Pepp cut the lead? Is the Pope Jewish? Never lost faith, but was frustrated when Mark didn't empty the bench when the game was somewhat clinched. I do have faith in Coach Mark, but he must not have faith in Greggy and Marty. There is no reason for Chet to be in the game when we are up by 20 with 4 minutes to go, but whatever.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
  Today, 10:32 PM
    It was just one of those games. Pepperdine hit a lot of low percentage shots and had a lot of advantageous bounces off of awful shots, deflected passes, blocks, etc. Right place at the right time moments. Mallette is going to be an thorn for the next 3 years if he stays in Malibu. I don't think anyone shot the ball that well. Pepperdine did a phenomenal job closing out at the 3 point line. I can only think of a handful wide open looks all game. Scrappy 20 point wins aren't a bad thing, even for a team this good. I do have to complain about the refs a bit. They called nothing for so long and then almost everything was a touch foul. Timme shooting 1 FT all game should be telling, heck Timme & Chet shooting 5 combined while taking 28 shots should be very telling. I expect a hungry team on Saturday for Senior Night.
  Today, 10:59 PM
    - don't you get the feeling, believe, holmgren is going to go double double every game rest of the year, include tournament games..........i sure do.
    - i'm now expecting 13 or 14 points and rebounds each game.
