Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thought and analysis

Waves played tough, but they got some calls that only the home team gets. Didn't matter at the end, as we came through in the clutch. ESPN guys were totally clueless, I was disparaging them (and swearing too) but somehow my TV screen wasn't in Malibu. Flemming is not the same without Farnham.
Was I worried when Pepp cut the lead? Is the Pope Jewish? Never lost faith, but was frustrated when Mark didn't empty the bench when the game was somewhat clinched. I do have faith in Coach Mark, but he must not have faith in Greggy and Marty. There is no reason for Chet to be in the game when we are up by 20 with 4 minutes to go, but whatever.
I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.