  • Nembhard

    11 37.93%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Watson

    1 3.45%

  • Holmgren

    17 58.62%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ Pepperdine

  Today, 10:03 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game @ Pepperdine

    Give credit to Pepperdine. They played hard and they played well. They are a young team with a lot of future potential.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    Nembhard had an off shooting night, but dished out 14 assists against just two turnovers.

    Timme showed some Timme swagger with 19 points. Watson chipped in an efficient 16 points off the bench.

    Holmgren contributed 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 blocks.


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371316
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 10:07 PM #2
    willandi
    Default

    I wanted to go with Nembhard, but his shooting just wasn't there.
    Went with the almost double- double/double...Chet
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  Today, 10:18 PM #3
    hooter73
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I wanted to go with Nembhard, but his shooting just wasn't there.
    Went with the almost double- double/double...Chet
    Same.
  Today, 10:42 PM #4
    HenneZag
    Default

    Went Nemby. Off shooting night but he fed everyone else.
    America's Team!
  Today, 10:56 PM #5
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - like it when it is not an easy choice, due to many good candidates.
    - i went with nembhard, that first half was amazing.
