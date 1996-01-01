Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ Pepperdine

BZ Bulldog of the Game @ Pepperdine
Give credit to Pepperdine. They played hard and they played well. They are a young team with a lot of future potential.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Nembhard had an off shooting night, but dished out 14 assists against just two turnovers.
Timme showed some Timme swagger with 19 points. Watson chipped in an efficient 16 points off the bench.
Holmgren contributed 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 blocks.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371316
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.