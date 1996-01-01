Thread: WCC Media: "Timme's Time"

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Story Link: https://wccsports.com/news/2022/2/16...mmes-time.aspx

    Timme, the 6-foot-10 junior forward from the suburbs of Dallas, does not play with the flash of every elite player. But if you appreciate efficiency, consistency and the ability to rise to the moment for your team, this is your guy.

    Timme and the Zags are 40-1 in three seasons of WCC play, 83-5 overall.

    Hes a load, said Texas coach Chris Beard after Timme scored 37 points on 15-for-19 shooting in the Zags 86-74 win over the Longhorns back in November.

    Bennett, whose Gaels have yet to beat the Gonzaga star in seven tries over three seasons, calls Timmes footwork ridiculous, and says of his court sense, He just sees things coming way before they get there.
    Timme said its been a blast to play alongside Holmgren, the precociously skilled 7-foot freshman who came to Gonzaga as the nations top-rated recruit and is projected as a top-3 NBA pick this summer.

    Its just been so fun to play with someone so dynamic. Hes a one-of-a-kind player, Timme said of Holmgren, who is averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and shooting 47 percent from the 3-point arc. Hes as good as advertised. Hes lived up to all the hype and thats definitely not easy to do because theres a lot of pressure on him. Were all impressed by the way he handles it; hes very mature for his age.


    Reading these comments reminds me of how lucky we are to watch these very talented players.
