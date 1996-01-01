Thread: WCC Media: "Timme's Time"

Timme, the 6-foot-10 junior forward from the suburbs of Dallas, does not play with the flash of every elite player. But if you appreciate efficiency, consistency and the ability to rise to the moment for your team, this is your guy.Timme and the Zags are 40-1 in three seasons of WCC play, 83-5 overall.Hes a load, said Texas coach Chris Beard after Timme scored 37 points on 15-for-19 shooting in the Zags 86-74 win over the Longhorns back in November.Bennett, whose Gaels have yet to beat the Gonzaga star in seven tries over three seasons, calls Timmes footwork ridiculous, and says of his court sense, He just sees things coming way before they get there.