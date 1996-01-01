Thread: Gonzaga Baseball Picked to Repeat as WCC Champions in 2022

Gonzaga Baseball Picked to Repeat as WCC Champions in 2022
League-Leading Four Zags Make Preseason All-Conference Team
SAN MATEO, Calif. – Defending West Coast Conference Baseball champion Gonzaga has been picked to repeat in 2022 in the WCC's annual preseason coaches' poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Zags picked up nine of ten first-place votes in the poll, with BYU earning the other vote.
GU won its fifth WCC crown in 2021, clinching an NCAA Tournament berth and its highest-ever regional seed after beating out second-place San Diego in the final series of the season. Last season, the WCC Tournament was not held due to the COVID pandemic, but it will return this year, hosted in Stockton, Calif.
GU's four preseason All-Conference selections lead the league, with catcher Stephen Lund and pitchers William Kempner, Trystan Vrieling and Gabriel Hughes all earning nods.
Lund
led the Zags in home runs in 2021 before his season was cut short due to injury, hitting .300 while picking up 33 hits and scoring 25 runs to go with 22 RBI in 31 appearances. The sophomore is the only catcher on the Preseason list.
Vrieling and Hughes
, both All-WCC honorees in 2021, are joined by Kempner
, who made 11 appearances on the mound for the Bulldogs last season, starting nine with a 3.10 ERA. The trio of righty pitchers are ranked among the top 250 college baseball prospects in the nation by D1Baseball.com.
Hughes and Kempner
were both named to Prospects Live's Preseason All-America Team three weeks ago, and Hughes
was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watchlist along with being projected to take home WCC Pitcher of the Year honors by Collegiate Baseball News earlier in the month. The 6'4 righty also came in at No. 42 in MLB.com's 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings and No. 61 in a similar ranking by D1Baseball.com, the highest a GU player has been rated since Marco Gonzales in 2013.
After a 2021 season spent between pitching and first base, Hughes was also one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, becoming the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list. An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.
Kempner, a WCC Pitcher of the Week honoree in 2021 after an eight-inning, 10-strikeout performance against Portland, is slotted to assume the Zags' Saturday starting role on the mound.
D1Baseball.com's Shotgun Spratling wrote that Kempner "might be the nastiest sidewinder on the West Coast since former Bulldogs closer Wyatt Mills … His heavy fastball can get into the mid-90s while darting and diving all over the place."
Doing duty as both a starter and reliever, Vrieling led the GU staff in saves (3) and appearances (12) in 2021, finishing third on the team in K's in conference play en route to All-Freshman Team honors in 2021.
The Bulldogs square off with New Mexico to kick off the 2022 season at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Live stats and streaming options will be available on GoZags.com.
2022 WCC PRESEASON COACHES POLL
School Points
1. Gonzaga (9) 81
2. BYU (1) 69
3. San Diego 63
4. San Francisco 54
5. Pepperdine 48
6. Portland 42
7. LMU 34
8. Saint Mary's 31
9. Santa Clara 16
10. Pacific 12
2022 ALL-WCC PRESEASON BASEBALL TEAM - POSITION PLAYERS
Name Institution Position
Sam Brown Portland INF
Christopher Campos Saint Mary's INF
Jack Costello San Diego OF
Cole Gambill BYU OF
Thomas Gavello Pacific INF
Cody Jefferis San Diego INF
Luke Keaschall San Francisco INF
Stephen Lund Gonzaga C
John Peck Pepperdine INF
Andrew Pintar BYU INF
2022 ALL-WCC PRESEASON BASEBALL TEAM - PITCHERS
Name Institution
Sam Bower Saint Mary's
Gabriel Hughes Gonzaga
William Kempner Gonzaga
Eli Morse Portland
Trystan Vrieling Gonzaga