Thread: Gonzaga Baseball Picked to Repeat as WCC Champions in 2022

Gonzaga Baseball Picked to Repeat as WCC Champions in 2022

GU won its fifth WCC crown in 2021, clinching an NCAA Tournament berth and its highest-ever regional seed after beating out second-place San Diego in the final series of the season. Last season, the WCC Tournament was not held due to the COVID pandemic, but it will return this year, hosted in Stockton, Calif.led the Zags in home runs in 2021 before his season was cut short due to injury, hitting .300 while picking up 33 hits and scoring 25 runs to go with 22 RBI in 31 appearances. The sophomore is the only catcher on the Preseason list., both All-WCC honorees in 2021, are joined by, who made 11 appearances on the mound for the Bulldogs last season, starting nine with a 3.10 ERA. The trio of righty pitchers are ranked among the top 250 college baseball prospects in the nation by D1Baseball.com.were both named to Prospects Live's Preseason All-America Team three weeks ago, andwas named to the Golden Spikes Award Watchlist along with being projected to take home WCC Pitcher of the Year honors by Collegiate Baseball News earlier in the month. The 6'4 righty also came in at No. 42 in MLB.com's 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings and No. 61 in a similar ranking by D1Baseball.com, the highest a GU player has been rated since Marco Gonzales in 2013.After a 2021 season spent between pitching and first base, Hughes was also one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, becoming the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list. An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.Kempner, a WCC Pitcher of the Week honoree in 2021 after an eight-inning, 10-strikeout performance against Portland, is slotted to assume the Zags' Saturday starting role on the mound.Doing duty as both a starter and reliever, Vrieling led the GU staff in saves (3) and appearances (12) in 2021, finishing third on the team in K's in conference play en route to All-Freshman Team honors in 2021.2. BYU (1) 693. San Diego 634. San Francisco 545. Pepperdine 486. Portland 427. LMU 348. Saint Mary's 319. Santa Clara 1610. Pacific 12Sam Brown Portland INFChristopher Campos Saint Mary's INFJack Costello San Diego OFCole Gambill BYU OFThomas Gavello Pacific INFCody Jefferis San Diego INFLuke Keaschall San Francisco INFJohn Peck Pepperdine INFAndrew Pintar BYU INFSam Bower Saint Mary'sEli Morse Portland