Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Let's see, what am I doing today? Some yard work needs to be taken care of, will do that at noon-ish. Waiting for it to warm up, projected high will only be 65. Malibu will actually be cooler than that. Don't need to see numerous shots of the ocean during every game break, been on that beach time and time again (when the weather is 80 or more, obviously).
What are you doing today to get ready?
Go Zags!!!
As to the Boy Scouts being prepared, hah, they have nothing on me. Have known about the 8 pm start for days now. Beverages will include a RockStar, one of those Starbucks frappucino thingys, and a full 2 liter bottle of Mt Dew. That's enough caffeine to jump start a corpse, I think. We are favored by 31 points, probably our highest odds line until we see the first game of the Dance.
I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.