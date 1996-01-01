Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

  1. Today, 08:30 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,827

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. Tonight we're playing at Pepperdine at 8 pm PT. So get your Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. The sun is our. The sky is a beautiful blue this morning. And the Zags are getting ready for another battle in the WCC. What are you doing today to get ready?

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:53 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,526

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    What are you doing today to get ready?
    Go Zags!!!
    Let's see, what am I doing today? Some yard work needs to be taken care of, will do that at noon-ish. Waiting for it to warm up, projected high will only be 65. Malibu will actually be cooler than that. Don't need to see numerous shots of the ocean during every game break, been on that beach time and time again (when the weather is 80 or more, obviously).

    As to the Boy Scouts being prepared, hah, they have nothing on me. Have known about the 8 pm start for days now. Beverages will include a RockStar, one of those Starbucks frappucino thingys, and a full 2 liter bottle of Mt Dew. That's enough caffeine to jump start a corpse, I think. We are favored by 31 points, probably our highest odds line until we see the first game of the Dance.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:08 AM #3
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    167

    Default

    Going to watch the game in person for fourth time this year.
    Your alma mater, ranked no. 1 in the nation, is in town.
    I gotta go.
    Go Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules