Gabriel Hughes Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watchlist

Hughes was one of 55 players named to the list for the award, which is given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the nation, ranging from high school to college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.The sophomore came in at No. 42 in MLB.com's 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings and No. 61 in a similar ranking by D1Baseball.com, the highest a GU player has been rated since Marco Gonzales in 2013.After a 2021 season spent between pitching and first base, Hughes was also one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, becoming the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list. An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work. Over the summer, Hughes saw action with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, starting in three intrasquad scrimmages and an exhibition against the U.S. Olympic Pro Team for a total 8.2 innings with four K's.Fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on May 24 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 8 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 12.Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game day and schedule information, live stats and more.