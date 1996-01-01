E P I S O D E E I G H T

#NewBloods🩸 sits down with @genocrandall and has an in depth conversation running the gamut from British culture to NIL to his work in his hometown community of Minneapolis.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/71H...Rk2uUrNrC-rbfQ

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcas...=1000551188310