Thread: Phil Knight Brackets Released ---Nov 24, 25, 27 in Portland

-
Phil Knight Brackets Released ---Nov 24, 25, 27 in Portland
Jim Meehan@SRJimm·4mBracket for GU includes Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Butler, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier for Thanksgiving tournament next year in Portland.
Two eight-team brackets, same format as it was for PK80 four years ago
Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoopsPhil Knight Legacy Bracket:
Duke
Florida
Gonzaga
Oregon State
Portland State
Purdue
West Virginia
Xavier
Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops · 10mPK85 (which will be named something different will include a pair of 8-team men’s brackets. Date is Nov. 24, 25, 27 in Portland — at Moda, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and University of Portland.
Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops·13mPhil Knight Invitational Bracket:
Alabama
Iowa State
Michigan State
UNC
Oregon
Portland
UConn
Villanova
Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops·11mThe PK85 will also feature a pair of 4-team women’s brackets.
Phil Knight Invitaitonal
Iowa State
Mich State
UNC
Oregon
Phil Knight Legacy
Duke
Iowa
Oregon State
UConn
https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...women-brackets
https://gozags.com/news/2022/2/15/me...ent-field.aspx
Last edited by Zagdawg; Today at 10:38 AM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules