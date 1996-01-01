Thread: Phil Knight Brackets Released ---Nov 24, 25, 27 in Portland

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Phil Knight Brackets Released ---Nov 24, 25, 27 in Portland

    Zagdawg
    Feb 2007
    Spokane Valley
    9,044

    Phil Knight Brackets Released ---Nov 24, 25, 27 in Portland

    Jim Meehan@SRJimm·4mBracket for GU includes Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Butler, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier for Thanksgiving tournament next year in Portland.

    Two eight-team brackets, same format as it was for PK80 four years ago

    Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoopsPhil Knight Legacy Bracket:

    Duke
    Florida
    Gonzaga
    Oregon State
    Portland State
    Purdue
    West Virginia
    Xavier

    Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops · 10mPK85 (which will be named something different will include a pair of 8-team men’s brackets. Date is Nov. 24, 25, 27 in Portland — at Moda, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and University of Portland.


    Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops·13mPhil Knight Invitational Bracket:

    Alabama
    Iowa State
    Michigan State
    UNC
    Oregon
    Portland
    UConn
    Villanova


    Jeff Goodman@GoodmanHoops·11mThe PK85 will also feature a pair of 4-team women’s brackets.

    Phil Knight Invitaitonal
    Iowa State
    Mich State
    UNC
    Oregon

    Phil Knight Legacy
    Duke
    Iowa
    Oregon State
    UConn

    https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...women-brackets

    https://gozags.com/news/2022/2/15/me...ent-field.aspx
