Thread: GU vs Pepperdine (Road Edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Next up are the Waves. Breaking the Thursday/Saturday pattern with a Wednesday night game. Since the Zags last played them in January, Pepperdine has been relatively dismal... winning only one game since then on the back end of a back to back away/home match up with Pacific. Zags dropped 117 on them in the Kennel. Will they find a way to upset the Zags down in Firestone Fieldhouse and exact revenge or will the Zags drop triple digits on them again?
What are you hoping to see on Wednesday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!