Other Games: TUE - 02. 15. 22
Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20215/group/50
Highlights
#19 Michigan St @ Penn State - 3:30 - BTN
4:00
Wake @ Duke - ESPN
#20 Texas @ Oklahoma - ESPN2
So. Carolina @ Ole Miss - ESPNU
FLA @ TAMU - SECN
#10 Villanova @ #8 Providence - 5:00 - CBSSN
Minn @ #18 Ohio State - 5:30 - BTN
6:00
#4 Kentucky @ #16 Tenn - ESPN
#15 Wisconsin @ Indiana - ESPN2
#22 Wyoming @ New Mexico - STADIUM / MWN
#23 Arkansas @ Missouri - SECN
Butler @ DePaul - FS1
Iowa St @ TCU - ESPNU
Utah St @ SDSU - 7:00 - CBSSN
Have a fine Tuesday. Be careful out there.
