WCC Weekly Honors - 2. 14. 22
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK TYLER ROBERTSON, SO., G PORTLAND
Robertson led the Pilots to two wins last week while recording some memorable performances. He posted a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday's 86-76 win against LMU, joining teammate Mike Meadows as two of 17 Division I players to record a triple-double this season. Robertson secured the first 30-point triple-double by any Division I men's player in more than four years. In addition, he became the first Division I player in the last 25 years to post a 30-point triple-double, making five-plus threes without a miss (5-for-5) and drilling 10-plus free throws without a miss (10-for-10). Robertson also helped propel Portland to its upset victory at San Francisco (69-68) on Tuesday with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. He played all 40 minutes in both games and was a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line for the week. This is Portlands first weekly honor this season.
Also Nominated: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco; Alex Barcello, BYU; Tommy Kuhse, Saint Marys; Houston Mallette, Pepperdine; Drew Timme, Gonzaga
#WCCSPORTS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK HOUSTON MALLETTE, FR., G PEPPERDINE
Mallette averaged 27.0 points in two games last weekend, Against BYU on Saturday, the Alameda, Calif. native scored a career-high 31 points, becoming just the fourth Wave freshman to hit the 30-point mark, and the first since 2009. He shot 9-for-11 from the field, including 5-for-6 from behind the arc and making eight of his 10 free throw attempts. Mallette also led the Waves with 23 points against USF on Thursday. For the week, he shot 73.9% (17-for-23) from the field and 63.6% (7-for-11) from three-point distance. He also averaged 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals. Mallette made three-pointers for the 20th and 21st consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in Pepperdine history. He's now made 60 three-pointers on the season, six shy of the Pepperdine freshman record. Hes currently averaging 12.4 ppg and 13.8 in conference games. This is Mallettes second Freshman of the Week honor (Dec. 13) and Pepperdines third Freshman of the Week accolade this season (Mike Mitchell Jr., Dec. 20).
Also Nominated: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga; Fousseyni Traore, BYU
