Thread: Other Games: MON - 02. 14. 22

Other Games: MON - 02. 14. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20214/group/50
St Louis @ St. Bona - 2:00 - CBSSN
UVA @ VA Tech - 4:00 - ESPN
West VA @ KSU - 4:00 - ESPN2
Oklahoma St @ #6 Kansas - 6:00 - ESPN
WSU @ Oregon - 6:00 - ESPNU
Dayton @ RI - 6:00 - CBSSN
GTown @ Creighton - 6:00 - FS1
Enjoy the Hallmark Holiday. Be careful out there.
- sure would like to see a coug victory over the ducks. ducks need maybe two more nails in their ncaa tourney coffin hopes. hope cougs drive one in tonight.
