Thread: Weekly Polls: Week 15 - 02. 14. 22

Weekly Polls: Week 15 - 02. 14. 22
AP: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-col...edium=featured
1. GON 1496 Pts (56)
2. AUB 1413 (4)
3. AZ 1370
4. UK
5. PUR
6. KU
7. BU
8. PROV
9. DUKE
10. VILL
Rest of the list at the link. New Arrivals in the Top 25: Wyoming (22), Arkansas (23), Alabama (25)
USA Today Coaches poll is released later in the morning
When the selection committee announces the "bracket preview" this weekend, it would appear GU will have a strong shot at being the #1 overall seed. Polls, NET, KenPom, etc., are all first rate.
Also receiving votes in AP poll:
#29 SMC
#40 USF
NET has 4 WCC schools in Quad 1/2 range
#1 GU
#21 SMC
#32 USF
#51 BYU
#72 SCU
Zags have a Quad 2 win opportunity Saturday vs SCU and Quad 1 opportunities on the road vs USF and SMC to close out WCC regular season slate. If we run the table, our Quad 1/2 record will be something like 9-2.
ZZ
For those clamoring for the Zags to play another game prior to the Dance, I’d say our final weekend in February fits the bill: USF and SMC at their place. Two quality teams, two hostile arenas. Both teams are fighting to make the tournament, too.
SMC and Dons both received votes.
Time
Zags top ESPN Power Rankings too
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...o-1-team-again
"1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2)
Previous ranking: 2
This week: at Pepperdine (Wednesday), vs. Santa Clara (Saturday)
One of the differences between this season's Gonzaga team and last season's Gonzaga team is the caliber of players on the wings. Last season featured NBA draft picks Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert. Replacing them with Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton seemed like a step down -- and while it still might be, both of them have provided consistent production and some balance between Andrew Nembhard at the point and the Holmgren-Drew Timme duo down low. Strawther has scored in double figures in each of his past six outings, shooting 41.3% from 3 in WCC play, while Bolton hit double figures in five straight before Saturday's game, including a 20-point effort against Pacific. Bolton is shooting nearly 49% from behind the arc in league play."
ZZ
Coaches Poll: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
1. GU
2. AUB
3. UK
4. AZ
5. DUKE
6. KU
7. PUR
8. BAY
9. PROV
10. VILLA
Gonzaga has now been number one 31 of the last 72 weeks, going back 4 seasons.
Ponder that for a moment.
- ooc 3 pt shooting was around 32%, but conference 3 pt shooting is at a nearly unsustainable 43.2%
- riddle me this...... is this because of lesser quality of competition in the wcc or has the offense improved over time?
- on the one hand we had those 5 big school marquee games with arguably tougher defense. yet on the other hand they were all early in the season and the rest of the ooc schedule was probably of lesser talent than what the wcc has provided thus far.
- i tend to think the team over the course of the season is improving their overall game, offense and defense, to include 3 pt shooting.
