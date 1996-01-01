Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Game this Wednesday - @ Pepperdine

  Today, 06:51 AM #1
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Default Game this Wednesday - @ Pepperdine

    Not on the original schedule (or the "Schedule of Destiny" and WILL be on ESPN2. Wednesday 11:00pm EST, 8:00pm for all you folk out west.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 06:58 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Sarenyon View Post
    Not on the original schedule (or the "Schedule of Destiny" and WILL be on ESPN2. Wednesday 11:00pm EST, 8:00pm for all you folks out west.
    I wish it was a regular thing that the Zags would play on Wednesday nights. Reason being it frees up Thursday to watch other WCC teams and P12 games. I only have two eyeballs and limited space to spread laptops around. As it was, I had 3 screens going on Saturday (GU, BYU, and USC). Looks like I won't be in Malibu after all, the logistics didn't work out. Something tells me Zag Nation will still take over their gym, there is a decent number of Zags fans in Los Angeles.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
  Today, 08:20 AM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Default

    Pepperdine is the worst team on our conference schedule, and it's kind of a bummer that we play them twice instead of San Diego or Portland, who were bumped down to 1 game against us this season due to finishing at the bottom of the WCC last year, but on the whole our conference schedule is really good this year. If the WCC tournament were to be played with the current WCC standings, this is what our total game slate would look like:



    Just to compare this against the ACC, all of our games marked in green are against teams that are rated higher on KenPom than Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson, Florida St, NC State, Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Pitt.
