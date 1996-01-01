Thread: Game this Wednesday - @ Pepperdine

I wish it was a regular thing that the Zags would play on Wednesday nights. Reason being it frees up Thursday to watch other WCC teams and P12 games. I only have two eyeballs and limited space to spread laptops around. As it was, I had 3 screens going on Saturday (GU, BYU, and USC). Looks like I won't be in Malibu after all, the logistics didn't work out. Something tells me Zag Nation will still take over their gym, there is a decent number of Zags fans in Los Angeles.
Originally Posted by Sarenyon
Not on the original schedule (or the "Schedule of Destiny" and WILL be on ESPN2. Wednesday 11:00pm EST, 8:00pm for all you folks out west.
I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.