Thread: Baylor loses key player for rest of season

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will have season-ending left knee surgery after an MRI revealed damage to multiple ligaments, the school announced Sunday.
Story Link: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ft-knee-injury
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will have season-ending left knee surgery after an MRI revealed damage to multiple ligaments, the school announced Sunday.
Story Link: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ft-knee-injury
Don’t look for vid of that injury if you’re squeamish….brutal. Worse than the Joe Theismann injury years ago.
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags