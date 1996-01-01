Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Baylor loses key player for rest of season

    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Feb 2007
    Just north of I-80
    Baylor loses key player for rest of season

    Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will have season-ending left knee surgery after an MRI revealed damage to multiple ligaments, the school announced Sunday.

    Story Link: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ft-knee-injury
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Feb 2007
    Savannah, GA
    Don’t look for vid of that injury if you’re squeamish….brutal. Worse than the Joe Theismann injury years ago.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
