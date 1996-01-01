Zags Wrap up Whitworth Invitational at The Podium

solidified her program record in the 400m with a personal best of 0:58.12, shaving more than a second off her previous best. She did the same in the 60m, running an 8.09 time that stands as the fastest in history. But she wasn't the only Zag to set new standards in GU's last indoor meet of the season.brought home another personal best and program record for GU in the 800m, taking third with a time of 2:13.76 to surpass Aimee Piercy's 2:15.78 mark set in 2020., also running in the 800m moved up to eighth in the event's all-time list with a 2:19.08 time that earned her ninth place overall.On the men's side,led the Zags in the mile less than 24 hours after racing in a professional 3K at the Lilac Grand Prix the night prior, placing third overall with a 4:08.36 time.(8:20.64) and(8:23.14) took second and third overall in the 3000m, a personal best for Laird.(seventh, 8:33.40) and(10th, 8:34.99) made it four Zags in the event's Top 10 finishers.Follow @ZagRunning on Twitter and Instagram for updates.17. Ellie Armbruster - 8.0930. Grace Dalton - 8.4032. Alexis Knight - 8.4922. Emilee Groth - 10.0627. Ava Prunier-Herman - 27.2629. Grace Dalton - 27.2936. Emilee Groth - 28.0541. Leighton Joy - 28.4944. Alexis Knight - 28.7546. Taylor Biondi - 28.896. Ellie Armbruster - 58.1220. Leighton Joy - 1:02.4623. Taylor Biondi - 1:02.853. Morgan Greene - 2:13.769. Brittney Hansen - 2:19.0818. Emma Flood - 2:21.4523. Karina Smith - 2:25.816. Emily Phelps - 5:13.4910. Jasmine Nguyen - 5:15.2212. Elizabeth Brands - 5:17.2415. Kate Ferrell - 5:26.413. James Mwaura - 4:08.3623. James Powers - 4:44.252. Cooper Laird - 8:20.643. Bryce Cerkowniak - 8:23.147. Carp Mukai - 8:33.4010. Ansel Tucker - 8:34.9911. Matthew Roberts - 8:35.4912. Brenden Charbeneau - 8:38.1014. Sam McCloughan - 8:39.6116. Jeremiah Mackie - 8:40.6921. Jaxon Mackie - 8:46.3422. Aidan Baughan - 8:46.7327. Quentin Rickey - 8:55.6139. Marshall Bush - 9:15.713. Liz Hogan - 10:01.006. Makenna Edwards - 10:22.316. Ellie Armbruster, Leighton Joy, Taylor Biondi, Morgan Greene - 4:05.91