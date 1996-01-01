Zags Wrap up Whitworth Invitational at The Podium
SPOKANE, Wash. Racing for the last time at The Podium this season, Gonzaga track and field wrapped up the Whitworth Invitational with a plethora of PR's and the fastest times in program history by a female GU runner in the 400m and 800m.
Ellie Armbruster
solidified her program record in the 400m with a personal best of 0:58.12, shaving more than a second off her previous best. She did the same in the 60m, running an 8.09 time that stands as the fastest in history. But she wasn't the only Zag to set new standards in GU's last indoor meet of the season.
Morgan Greene
brought home another personal best and program record for GU in the 800m, taking third with a time of 2:13.76 to surpass Aimee Piercy's 2:15.78 mark set in 2020. Greene and Armbruster's new records makes it six new total indoor program records set by GU women runners this season.
Brittney Hansen
, also running in the 800m moved up to eighth in the event's all-time list with a 2:19.08 time that earned her ninth place overall.
On the men's side, James Mwaura
led the Zags in the mile less than 24 hours after racing in a professional 3K at the Lilac Grand Prix the night prior, placing third overall with a 4:08.36 time.
Cooper Laird
(8:20.64) and Bryce Cerkowniak
(8:23.14) took second and third overall in the 3000m, a personal best for Laird. Carp Mukai
(seventh, 8:33.40) and Ansel Tucker
(10th, 8:34.99) made it four Zags in the event's Top 10 finishers.
This weekend's slate concludes the Zags' indoor season, with the NCAA Indoor Championships set for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.
Whitworth Invitational
Spokane, Wash. | Feb. 12
Gonzaga Individual Results
Women's 60m Dash - Prelims
17. Ellie Armbruster - 8.09
30. Grace Dalton - 8.40
32. Alexis Knight - 8.49
Women's 60m Hurdles - Prelims
22. Emilee Groth - 10.06
Women's 200m
27. Ava Prunier-Herman - 27.26
29. Grace Dalton - 27.29
36. Emilee Groth - 28.05
41. Leighton Joy - 28.49
44. Alexis Knight - 28.75
46. Taylor Biondi - 28.89
Women's 400m
6. Ellie Armbruster - 58.12
20. Leighton Joy - 1:02.46
23. Taylor Biondi - 1:02.85
Women's 800m
3. Morgan Greene - 2:13.76
9. Brittney Hansen - 2:19.08
18. Emma Flood - 2:21.45
23. Karina Smith - 2:25.81
Women's Mile
6. Emily Phelps - 5:13.49
10. Jasmine Nguyen - 5:15.22
12. Elizabeth Brands - 5:17.24
15. Kate Ferrell - 5:26.41
Men's Mile
3. James Mwaura - 4:08.36
23. James Powers - 4:44.25
Men's 3000m
2. Cooper Laird - 8:20.64
3. Bryce Cerkowniak - 8:23.14
7. Carp Mukai - 8:33.40
10. Ansel Tucker - 8:34.99
11. Matthew Roberts - 8:35.49
12. Brenden Charbeneau - 8:38.10
14. Sam McCloughan - 8:39.61
16. Jeremiah Mackie - 8:40.69
21. Jaxon Mackie - 8:46.34
22. Aidan Baughan - 8:46.73
27. Quentin Rickey - 8:55.61
39. Marshall Bush - 9:15.71
Women's 3000m
3. Liz Hogan - 10:01.00
6. Makenna Edwards - 10:22.31
Women's 4x400m Relay
6. Ellie Armbruster, Leighton Joy, Taylor Biondi, Morgan Greene - 4:05.91