Gonzaga Makes History at UW Husky Classic
All Eight Competitors Crack Top Ten in Program History
SEATTLE, Wash. Gonzaga track and field wrapped up a PR-filled weekend at Dempsey Indoor for the UW Husky Classic, with all eight runners finishing with personal-best performances that rank among the Top 10 fastest in program history.
Cullen McEachern
got it started for GU with a personal best in the 3,000m, moving up to No. 7 on the all-time list in the event.
Riley Moore
followed with a 24-second personal best of his own in the 5K, crossing the finish line in 14:14.77 for the fourth-fastest finish in program history. But Dominic Arce
and Evan Bates
dominated in Heat 2, with Arce shattering Peter Hogan's record with a 14:04.79 time and Bates claiming the second-best time in history with 14:11.12. Redshirt freshman Kyle Radosevic
h also cracked the Top 10, running a 13:28.68 for seventh-best.
On the women's side, Alicia Anderson
put down a personal best in the mile, improving on the 4:48.02 time that placed her second on the indoor records list and finishing less than half a second behind the all-time fastest. Behind her, Jillian Greene
finished in 4:57.70 to move up to fourth on the all-time list.
But not to be outdone, Elisabeth Danis
made more history in the 5,000m, finishing in 16:56.54 for the 3rd-fastest time in program history.
This weekend's slate concludes the Zags' indoor season, with the NCAA Indoor Championships set for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.
Follow @ZagRunning on Twitter and Instagram for updates.
Washington Husky Classic
Seattle, Wash. | Feb. 11-12
Gonzaga Individual Results
Women's Mile
39. Alicia Anderson - 4:45.96
72. Jillian Greene - 4:57.70
Men's 3000m
26. Cullen McEachern - 8:09.19
Men's 5000m
31. Dominic Arce - 14:04.70
33. Evan Bates - 14:11.12
40. Riley Moore - 14:14.77
52. Kyle Radosevich - 14:28.68
Women's 5000m
39. Elisabeth Danis - 16:56.54