Gonzaga Makes History at UW Husky Classic

got it started for GU with a personal best in the 3,000m, moving up to No. 7 on the all-time list in the event.followed with a 24-second personal best of his own in the 5K, crossing the finish line in 14:14.77 for the fourth-fastest finish in program history. Butanddominated in Heat 2, with Arce shattering Peter Hogan's record with a 14:04.79 time and Bates claiming the second-best time in history with 14:11.12. Redshirt freshmanh also cracked the Top 10, running a 13:28.68 for seventh-best.On the women's side,put down a personal best in the mile, improving on the 4:48.02 time that placed her second on the indoor records list and finishing less than half a second behind the all-time fastest. Behind her,finished in 4:57.70 to move up to fourth on the all-time list.But not to be outdone,made more history in the 5,000m, finishing in 16:56.54 for the 3rd-fastest time in program history.Follow @ZagRunning on Twitter and Instagram for updates.39. Alicia Anderson - 4:45.9672. Jillian Greene - 4:57.7026. Cullen McEachern - 8:09.1931. Dominic Arce - 14:04.7033. Evan Bates - 14:11.1240. Riley Moore - 14:14.7752. Kyle Radosevich - 14:28.6839. Elisabeth Danis - 16:56.54