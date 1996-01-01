Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's postgame thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 09:29 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,824

    Default Gonzaga vs St Mary's postgame thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 74
    St Mary's 58

    This was a game that was played completely at the Pace St Mary's wanted the game to be played at. Personally, I felt the game was the worst that I have seen Gonzaga play this year. And you have to give St Mary's the credit for outplaying, out hustling the Zags the entire second half. To me the Zags were forced to play an entirely different game, and maybe that is due to Randy Bennett knowing Gonzaga's offense so well. The Zags seemed to be forced to play one on one basketball in a half court game. This is something we have not had to see a lot this year. I would have to say that Timme, with 25 and 8, and Nembhard with 16, 7 boards and 7 assists, were the two that seemed able to play with success tonight. Holmgren was a no show on offense tonight, and THAT did hurt the offensive output because so far in the last month he has really had great offensive games. He only finished with 11 tonight. And honestly, he did not have his best defensive game either.

    St Mary's cut a 20 point lead by Gonzaga early in the 2nd half down to just 8 points with three minutes left in the game. This was going to be a good test for Gonzaga at the end of a game. Gonzaga looked as if they could be in trouble. However, the Zags called a time-out and finished the game on an 8-0 run to close out the game. That was the best part of this game to me. I believe they needed a team to challenge them at the end of a game, and you have to give St Mary's credit for doing that. Holmgren made 3 good defensive plays in those 8 minutes to keep St Mary's scoreless. Strawther finished with 11 and hit a very nice 3 point shot in the last minute to put the game out of reach. Nembhard made a nice basket with 2 minutes to go in the game to push the lead back to 10.

    One thing that was very noticeable in this game is that Bench did almost nothing. They were a complete non factor. Watson finished with 3 and Hickman finished with 3. This was a big surprise for me as both of these guys played really well in the last month.

    The Zags shot pretty well making 55% of their shots for the game and 50% from the 3 point line. I was pretty impressed with St Mary's in the second half when they proved they could play with the Zags. I think the game at St Mary's in two weeks is going to be very tough for the Zags.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:52 PM #2
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,498

    Default

    Reborn, I always appreciate your post-game reports! Thank you once again!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:52 PM #3
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,244

    Default

    I didn’t feel like this was a particularly bad effort for the home team. The game wasn’t as fluid as Gonzaga games usually are, but a lot of that has to do with the quality of the opponent and the opponent’s style of play. St. Mary’s slowed the game down considerably, but the Zags were able to beat them by playing the Gael’s own style of play better than they did. There were fewer total possessions in the game, but the Zags used their possessions more effectively than the Gaels did.

    Consider this. Despite everything St. Mary’s did to prevent the Gonzaga transition game, the Zags still shot over 50% from the field and hit 50% from three-point range. The Zags’ defense held that controlled, deliberate offense to sub-40% shooting from the field and under 30% from outside. The Zags won all of the hustle stats, particularly the rebounding and blocked shot margins. The team defense forced three shot clock violations and forced the Gaels to throw up several more ugly shots to avoid more clock violations.

    The Gaels never rattled the home team. When St. Mary’s cut the lead to single digits with under four minutes to play, the Zags never panicked. They made several clutch defensive stops and extended the lead with timely shots from multiple players.

    I thought this game presented a great learning opportunity for Chet Holmgren. Tass pushed him around a bit, but Holmgren recovered and made some key defensive stops in the closing seconds.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:54 PM #4
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,304

    Default

    - the bench was a non-factor pretty much because coach few did not play the bench. all starters played something like 34-35 minutes each. so i have no complaint with the bench.
    - i was surprised at how well st. mary's dictated the pace, give them credit.
    - what i like is that our defense has been likely the best in the country the last 6 to 8 games. our kenpom number has dropped from 21 to now 7 (down one more notch following this game). two more games like the last two and that will drop (or rise if you wish) to 5 or better.

    - as always let's be happy that nobody got injured. too much of that today for some top players in the country.
    - go zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:58 PM #5
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,756

    Default

    I like the way our remaining games set us up for March: last two conference games are at SMC and USF, on the road. Tough opponents in hostile environments.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:59 PM #6
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,228

    Default

    A few thoughts from post game radio as I recall. Morrison noted Hickman was not going to get many minutes tonight the way Nembhard was running the show. And SMC made a concerted effort to keep the ball out of Nembhard's hands especially late in the game. Still as Hudson noted when folks talk about the Zags tonight and tomorrow they will mention Timme's night and another double double from Chet. What they would see if they looked further was Nembhard's line of 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and no TO's. Morrison also gave Bennett a lot of credit for his game plan but he said the fact of the matter is GU just has better players. And Morrison said when SMC really needed him at the end of the game Tass disappeared as he missed something like 4 in a row from close in. Chet said in the post game interview he was glad for a game like this as it is definitely a learning experience and something they will likely see again both from SMC and perhaps in the NCAA tournament. Coach Gentry noted Strawther's two late three's were huge as SMC had cut a 21 point lead to 8 and Strawther put an end to that. Also on note the Zags shot 54% for the game and 50% from three at 6-12, while SMC was 5-17 from three. That's most of my recall other than no one seemed disappointed with a 16 point win, other than the grumbling fans leaving the building. Folks on the radio anticipated a struggle with SMC and expect more of the same in Moraga. And also noted was after the first 10 minutes or so the Zags started figuring things out a bit, which led to the short lived 21 point lead. Interestingly enough the next game is on a Wednesday night @ 8pm, not the norm for a WCC schedule.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:22 PM #7
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,206

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gonzaga 74
    St Mary's 58

    This was a game that was played completely at the Pace St Mary's wanted the game to be played at. Personally, I felt the game was the worst that I have seen Gonzaga play this year. And you have to give St Mary's the credit for outplaying, out hustling the Zags the entire second half. To me the Zags were forced to play an entirely different game, and maybe that is due to Randy Bennett knowing Gonzaga's offense so well. The Zags seemed to be forced to play one on one basketball in a half court game. This is something we have not had to see a lot this year. I would have to say that Timme, with 25 and 8, and Nembhard with 16, 7 boards and 7 assists, were the two that seemed able to play with success tonight. Holmgren was a no show on offense tonight, and THAT did hurt the offensive output because so far in the last month he has really had great offensive games. He only finished with 11 tonight. And honestly, he did not have his best defensive game either.

    St Mary's cut a 20 point lead by Gonzaga early in the 2nd half down to just 8 points with three minutes left in the game. This was going to be a good test for Gonzaga at the end of a game. Gonzaga looked as if they could be in trouble. However, the Zags called a time-out and finished the game on an 8-0 run to close out the game. That was the best part of this game to me. I believe they needed a team to challenge them at the end of a game, and you have to give St Mary's credit for doing that. Holmgren made 3 good defensive plays in those 8 minutes to keep St Mary's scoreless. Strawther finished with 11 and hit a very nice 3 point shot in the last minute to put the game out of reach. Nembhard made a nice basket with 2 minutes to go in the game to push the lead back to 10.

    One thing that was very noticeable in this game is that Bench did almost nothing. They were a complete non factor. Watson finished with 3 and Hickman finished with 3. This was a big surprise for me as both of these guys played really well in the last month.

    The Zags shot pretty well making 55% of their shots for the game and 50% from the 3 point line. I was pretty impressed with St Mary's in the second half when they proved they could play with the Zags. I think the game at St Mary's in two weeks is going to be very tough for the Zags.

    Go Zags!!!
    I guess I am going to disagree with several of your statements
    1. Was not played at St Mary pace..no way did they want 65=70 possession game. Now it was slower than what we seek to do but it was not anywhere near slow enough for St Mary to have a chance

    2. Worst game of year? I guess I dont understand this view point. Defense was super. We rebounded very well. Shot ball well and distributed well.did we have some points in game that we seemed listless. Yes but worst game of yearI cant buy that one. We scored less points in tarelton and TT than we did tonight and the USF game was on par in terms of scoring

    We shot better from floor and 3 line than season average

    3. Forced to play one on one? We had an assist on every other basket we made.that for me is not one on one basketball

    4. We scored 74 points on a slow paced team who is 17th best defense in nation

    5. We beat the 22 ranked team in nation fairly handily

    SMC is a good team and will be able to make noise in the danceI think we are underselling the SMC team.and yes last game season should be a dandy
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules