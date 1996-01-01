Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's postgame thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Gonzaga 74

St Mary's 58



This was a game that was played completely at the Pace St Mary's wanted the game to be played at. Personally, I felt the game was the worst that I have seen Gonzaga play this year. And you have to give St Mary's the credit for outplaying, out hustling the Zags the entire second half. To me the Zags were forced to play an entirely different game, and maybe that is due to Randy Bennett knowing Gonzaga's offense so well. The Zags seemed to be forced to play one on one basketball in a half court game. This is something we have not had to see a lot this year. I would have to say that Timme, with 25 and 8, and Nembhard with 16, 7 boards and 7 assists, were the two that seemed able to play with success tonight. Holmgren was a no show on offense tonight, and THAT did hurt the offensive output because so far in the last month he has really had great offensive games. He only finished with 11 tonight. And honestly, he did not have his best defensive game either.



St Mary's cut a 20 point lead by Gonzaga early in the 2nd half down to just 8 points with three minutes left in the game. This was going to be a good test for Gonzaga at the end of a game. Gonzaga looked as if they could be in trouble. However, the Zags called a time-out and finished the game on an 8-0 run to close out the game. That was the best part of this game to me. I believe they needed a team to challenge them at the end of a game, and you have to give St Mary's credit for doing that. Holmgren made 3 good defensive plays in those 8 minutes to keep St Mary's scoreless. Strawther finished with 11 and hit a very nice 3 point shot in the last minute to put the game out of reach. Nembhard made a nice basket with 2 minutes to go in the game to push the lead back to 10.



One thing that was very noticeable in this game is that Bench did almost nothing. They were a complete non factor. Watson finished with 3 and Hickman finished with 3. This was a big surprise for me as both of these guys played really well in the last month.



The Zags shot pretty well making 55% of their shots for the game and 50% from the 3 point line. I was pretty impressed with St Mary's in the second half when they proved they could play with the Zags. I think the game at St Mary's in two weeks is going to be very tough for the Zags.



Go Zags!!!