Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's postgame thoughts and analysis

I didn’t feel like this was a particularly bad effort for the home team. The game wasn’t as fluid as Gonzaga games usually are, but a lot of that has to do with the quality of the opponent and the opponent’s style of play. St. Mary’s slowed the game down considerably, but the Zags were able to beat them by playing the Gael’s own style of play better than they did. There were fewer total possessions in the game, but the Zags used their possessions more effectively than the Gaels did.
Consider this. Despite everything St. Mary’s did to prevent the Gonzaga transition game, the Zags still shot over 50% from the field and hit 50% from three-point range. The Zags’ defense held that controlled, deliberate offense to sub-40% shooting from the field and under 30% from outside. The Zags won all of the hustle stats, particularly the rebounding and blocked shot margins. The team defense forced three shot clock violations and forced the Gaels to throw up several more ugly shots to avoid more clock violations.
The Gaels never rattled the home team. When St. Mary’s cut the lead to single digits with under four minutes to play, the Zags never panicked. They made several clutch defensive stops and extended the lead with timely shots from multiple players.
I thought this game presented a great learning opportunity for Chet Holmgren. Tass pushed him around a bit, but Holmgren recovered and made some key defensive stops in the closing seconds.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.