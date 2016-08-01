View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Timme

    27 77.14%

  • Nembhard

    8 22.86%

  • Holmgren

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - St. Marys at the Kennel

  Today, 09:10 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - St. Marys at the Kennel

    The Zags needed a game like this. They needed a game against a team that would fight for forty minutes and play a different style of game than they have played all season. The Gaels defense seemed to slow the Zags down at times, but the Zags made enough plays down the stretch to close it out.

    Andrew Nembhard played a great game with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. Drew Timme scored 25 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and added five assists. Chet Holmgren blocked 3 shots, altered several others, grabbed 13 rebounds and snuffed several St. Marys possessions in the last two minutes.


    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371235
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 09:17 PM #2
    Sarenyon
    Default

    I really wanted a Timhard choice... but went with big Drew.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 09:27 PM #3
    kitzbuel
    Default

    It’s a little harder choice than what imagined at half time. Nembhard was as solid in the second half as Timme was in the first. There were a number of good efforts across the team.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
  Today, 09:44 PM #4
    Default

    I really wanted a Timhard choice... but went with big Drew.
    - like it, agree.
    - timme's first half production pretty much put the game away. with st. mary's style 13 points is very hard to overcome.
