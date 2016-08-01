BZ Bulldog of the Game - St. Marys at the Kennel
The Zags needed a game like this. They needed a game against a team that would fight for forty minutes and play a different style of game than they have played all season. The Gaels defense seemed to slow the Zags down at times, but the Zags made enough plays down the stretch to close it out.
Andrew Nembhard played a great game with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. Drew Timme scored 25 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and added five assists. Chet Holmgren blocked 3 shots, altered several others, grabbed 13 rebounds and snuffed several St. Marys possessions in the last two minutes.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371235
