Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Beat the Gaels ! St. Mary's @ Gonzaga Beverage Thread

  1. Today, 06:23 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    49,198

    Default Beat the Gaels ! St. Mary's @ Gonzaga Beverage Thread

    Kilt Lifter Scottish Style Amber Ale from Four Peaks Brewing, Tempe, AZ.

    First time for everything.

    And you ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:32 PM #2
    West Side Lady
    West Side Lady is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    114

    Default

    Fremont Head Full of Dynomite. Cheers!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:35 PM #3
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    977

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by West Side Lady View Post
    Fremont Head Full of Dynomite. Cheers!
    Always a great choice. Hard for us to get here in Coeurdalene. I haven't missed a release yet.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:38 PM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,516

    Default

    Oh Tempe, my home and wonderous home. Moved to that city right after HS and loved every minute of the college atmosphere. The ASU influence spreads far beyond Mill Avenue, you have to go almost to the Chandler city limits to see people over 50.

    Oh yeah, this is about liquids. My bad. Drinking Bacardi Black mixed with Diet Cherry Pepsi. Started at halftime of the Tommy game, so yeah, car keys are locked up for the night, I'm already floating. My usual bedtime on a non-caffeine night is 10 pm. Odds of that happening tonight are nil.

    One of these days I will watch a Zags game sober, but let me know when they play at 12 noon. I do have standards.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:41 PM #5
    West Side Lady
    West Side Lady is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    114

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    Always a great choice. Hard for us to get here in Coeurdalene. I haven't missed a release yet.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Agreed! There's a low-key mini mart on 29th a few blocks east of Freya in Spokane that reliably carries this series plus all the Fremont barrel aged bottles
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:50 PM #6
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    977

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by West Side Lady View Post
    Agreed! There's a low-key mini mart on 29th a few blocks east of Freya in Spokane that reliably carries this series plus all the Fremont barrel aged bottles
    Do say. I believe some of the best beer comes from the 3 "F'S" .... Freemont, Founders, and Firestone Walker. I will definitely be seeking out the mart you speak of!!

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:56 PM #7
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,653

    Default

    Green Man IPA here in Asheville NC.

    Bought a house in Franklin today. Yipee Ki Yay.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:03 PM #8
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,717

    Default

    Wine. Probably a cab
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:14 PM #9
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,513

    Default

    Black Butte Porter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:15 PM #10
    Jedster
    Jedster is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    810

    Default

    2016 Walla Walla Vintners Sangiovese with pizza
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules